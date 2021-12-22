Ravens Reporter Has New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

With three weeks remaining in the race for the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens are working to get back to full strength for the final few regular season games. That includes getting starting quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, his progress has been slow.

Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. The former MVP hasn’t been able to get on the practice field all week as a result of an ankle injury that he suffered back in Week 14.

Jackson was one of five Ravens’ players that sat out of Wednesday’s workout with a matchup against the Bengals looming on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson was one of five Ravens players who did not practice Wednesday. The others:

WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)

OT Tyre Phillips (knee)

G Ben Powers (toe)

CB Tavon Young (concussion) — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 22, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, John Harbaugh didn’t give any indication about what Jackson’s status would be for this weekend’s game.

“I don’t have any updates on that,” Harbaugh said, via Hensley. “That’s wait and see for all those guys. Every single guy you’re going to ask me about is all going to be day by day. We’ll just see where they’re at as we go.”

Jackson missed this past Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a bone bruise to his ankle, which marked the first game of his career that the fourth-year quarterback missed due to injury. Backup Tyler Huntley played well, but Baltimore fell 31-30 after failing to convert what would’ve been the game-winning two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

Huntley could be in line to start again if Jackson’s ankle doesn’t improve in the next few days. If the 2019 MVP can’t get back on the practice field by Friday, the Ravens will probably have to go without him for another game.

Stay tuned for further updates on Jackson’s status as the weeks progresses.