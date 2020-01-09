Ravens Insider Shares The Latest On RB Mark Ingram

The Baltimore Ravens had an incredible 14-2 regular season. But it’s all for nothing if they can’t take down the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round Playoff Game on Saturday.

Baltimore RB Mark Ingram’s health remains a concern heading into the game. Ingram suffered a calf injury in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns. A report earlier this week said the Ravens’ back missed Tuesday’s practice.

But the latest update, coming from The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, indicates a strong possibility Ingram will play on Saturday. Here’s the latest:

“Mark Ingram was on practice field,” Zrebiec said on Thursday. “Media viewing ended before special teams portion was over but Ingram looked comfortable running and moving around.”

Mark Ingram was on practice field. Media viewing ended before special teams portion was over but Ingram looked comfortable running and moving around. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 9, 2020

This is a very significant update regarding Saturday’s playoff contest. There’s a strong likelihood the Ravens could still beat the Titans without Ingram (if he was unavailable). But John Harbaugh doesn’t want to take any chances – especially in the playoffs.

QB Lamar Jackson, the MVP favorite, has been the heart and soul of the Baltimore offense – and the team’s overall success for that matter. There’s no doubt he’s the team’s most important player.

But Ingram has been the Ravens’ unsung hero. The Baltimore running back has rushed for 1,018 yards to go along with 247 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns. He’ll be a key piece for this Baltimore squad looking to make a run towards the Super Bowl.

As of now, it’s looking like Ingram will be available to play on Saturday. But there’s no official word just yet.