Ravens Reportedly Get Good News With Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens had to play without their star quarterback in Lamar Jackson against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday afternoon. It did not go well.

Baltimore started Robert Griffin III against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Griffin had a couple of nice runs, but struggled mightily in the passing game. He was eventually taken out due to injury in favor of Trace McSorley.

McSorley didn’t fare much better, though he did complete a long touchdown pass to make the game close in the final minutes. Ultimately, though, the Ravens didn’t have nearly enough firepower on offense to take down the undefeated Steelers.

Pittsburgh held off Baltimore, 19-14, to improve to 11-0 on the season.

The Ravens are reportedly getting good news with Jackson on Sunday morning, though. He will reportedly be playing against the Cowboys this week.

“Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is expected to come off Reserve/COVID19 list and start Tuesday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per sources,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson is expected to come off Reserve/COVID19 list and start Tuesday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

That’s big for a Ravens team that is in need of a boost.

Baltimore dropped to 6-5 on the season with Wednesday’s loss to Pittsburgh. The Ravens are in desperate need of a win against the Cowboys on Tuesday.

Kickoff between Dallas and Baltimore is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night.