Ravens Reveal Why Lamar Jackson Missed Practice Today

Baltimore Ravens fans–and a lot of fantasy football managers–probably became a little concerned when they saw Lamar Jackson missed practice today.

Fortunately, there doesn’t seem to be much reason for alarm. The Ravens announced a short time ago that Jackson did not participate in Thursday’s workout due to an illness.

The star quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 twice, so it’s unlikely he has come down with it again. Also, we would have likely heard by now if he had.

It sounds like just a garden variety illness that isn’t a threat to Jackson’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Through five games this season, Jackson has been sensational. He’s established himself as one of the top MVP candidates as he’s led the Ravens to a 4-1 start

“Lamar Jackson is his own agent, and he made his client a bunch of money last night,” NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth tweeted after Jackson’s performance in Monday night’s comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This week, we’ll get to see Lamar on the same field as another top-flight young quarterback, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Expect a lot of points from both sides.