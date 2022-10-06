Ravens Leading Receiver Missed Practice Again Today

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on the bench during their game against the Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on September 20, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Things are not look good for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. He missed practice for the second day in a row.

Bateman, 22, is currently dealing with a foot injury. His status for Week 5 remains up in the air.

If Bateman is unable to suit up for Sunday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, that would be a crushing blow to Baltimore's passing attack.

In four games this season, Bateman has 11 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Only Jalen Guyton and DeVante Parker are averaging more yards per reception.

In the event Bateman misses Sunday's game, the Ravens will need Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson to step up.

The Ravens will also need tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to anchor their passing game.

Baltimore will have a new update on Bateman following Friday's practice. The coaching staff will also unveil his status for Week 5.