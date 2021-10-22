Ravens “Likely” To Be Without 2 More Starters This Weekend

The Baltimore Ravens could be a bit shorthanded on offense this Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a crucial AFC North matchup.

Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun is reporting that running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed practice this Friday. Murray is nursing an ankle injury, whereas Watkins is dealing with a thigh injury. Shaffer believes it’s unlikely they’re active this Sunday.

Murray, who signed with the Ravens right before the season opener, had an efficient outing last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Watkins, meanwhile, has not played since the Ravens’ comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. He has been a productive player for Baltimore’s passing attack when healthy, though. In five games this season, Watkins has 18 catches for 292 yards.

RB Latavius Murray (ankle) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) did not practice today. They likely won't be available vs. Cincinnati. OLB Pernell McPhee and DL Calais Campbell were also absent, likely for vet days. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) October 22, 2021

With Murray and Watkins most likely out for this weekend, the Ravens will need other playmakers to step up on offense. Fortunately for head coach John Harbaugh, he finally has rookie wideout Rashod Bateman at his disposal.

As for the Ravens’ rushing attack, they may need to rely on Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell to handle the bulk of the carries.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Ravens game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.