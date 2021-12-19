Ravens Lose Another Key Player For Sunday’s Game

The Ravens continue to get hammered this season, whether it’s by injuries or COVID-19.

Receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list which means he won’t be eligible to play on Sunday against the Packers.

With Watkins out, Baltimore will have to rely on Hollywood Brown even more in the passing game.

Watkins currently has 394 yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions this season. In comparison, Brown has 866 yards and six touchdowns on 70 receptions.

This likely also means that Mark Andrews will have to be utilized more. Andrews has been one of the best pass-catching tight ends this season as he leads the team in receiving yards with 921.

There may be a different quarterback starting for the Ravens as well. Lamar Jackson doesn’t look likely to play after not practicing all week due to a sprained ankle he suffered last Sunday in Cleveland.

That means that it’ll be the Tyler Huntley show as Baltimore looks to snap its two-game losing streak.

If the Ravens are able to win, they’ll stay in first in the AFC North for another week.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.