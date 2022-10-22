Ravens Make 2 Late Additions To Injury Report

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens added illness designations to two players prior to tomorrow's game against Cleveland.

Guard Ben Cleveland, who was already questionable with a foot injury, now also has illness listed next to his name, while tackle Ronnie Stanley, who returned to the field two weeks ago, also has an illness designation.

Both players are questionable.

Stanley missed nearly the entire 2021 season and the first four weeks of 2022 before returning to the starting lineup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. He played only 34% of snaps against Cincinnati, but was on the field for 86% of the Ravens' offensive plays against the New York Giants last week.

Cleveland, meanwhile, has not played an offensive snap this season but has been used on special teams in four games.

The Ravens (3-3) will take on the 2-4 Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET tomorrow in Baltimore.