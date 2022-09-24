Ravens Make Decision On All-Pro Tackle Ronnie Stanley

OWINGS MILLS, MARYLAND - AUGUST 17: Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens trains during the Baltimore Ravens Training Camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on August 17, 2020 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens will have to wait a bit longer to see left tackle Ronnie Stanley make his 2022 season debut.

On Saturday, the Ravens downgraded Stanley from doubtful to out. He's still nursing an ankle injury.

That means Patrick Mekari will start at left tackle for the second consecutive game.

So, when will we see Stanley back in action? Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it all depends on when the All-Pro offensive tackle feels like he's at his best.

"I really think it's kind of getting to the point where it's kind of week-to-week, day-to-day-ish," Harbaugh said, via the Ravens' website. "Again, it comes back to him feeling like he's going to be playing at his best. That's really what it boils down to. … When he feels like he's ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best, then he'll be out there."

When healthy, Stanley is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

Unfortunately, Stanley hasn't taken a snap for the Ravens since Week 1 of the 2021 season.