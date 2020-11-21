The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ravens Make Decision On Dez Bryant For Sunday’s Game

Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant runs in the end zone before a game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Dez Bryant #88 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant didn’t get the chance to make much of an impact in his debut with the Baltimore Ravens a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, the coaching staff has still seen enough in the former All-Pro to elevate him to their main roster.

The Ravens will have Bryant on their 53-man roster for tomorrow’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN insider Field Yates.

In his debut back in Week 9, Bryant only received two snaps on offense. His role might not increase this Sunday, but it’s still great to see him get another chance at redemption.

When asked about Bryant earlier this week, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman had nothing but good things to say.

“He’s really getting caught up, he’s working hard at practice and in meetings,” Roman said. “It’s good to have him aboard. We’ll just keep working, and we’ll see where that leads moving forward. I don’t think there’s any real timeline right now, but I do think that if Dez keeps progressing, he will definitely become a factor in what we do.”

Baltimore’s passing game has been anemic this season, so it wouldn’t hurt to target Bryant on Sunday if the opportunity presents itself.

Over the course of his career, Bryant has 531 receptions. He’ll try to add to that total tomorrow afternoon.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Titans game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.