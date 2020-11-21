Ravens Make Decision On Dez Bryant For Sunday’s Game

Dez Bryant didn’t get the chance to make much of an impact in his debut with the Baltimore Ravens a few weeks ago. Nonetheless, the coaching staff has still seen enough in the former All-Pro to elevate him to their main roster.

The Ravens will have Bryant on their 53-man roster for tomorrow’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans, per ESPN insider Field Yates.

In his debut back in Week 9, Bryant only received two snaps on offense. His role might not increase this Sunday, but it’s still great to see him get another chance at redemption.

The Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant to the active roster for tomorrow's game vs. the Titans. Another shot for Dez on Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2020

When asked about Bryant earlier this week, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman had nothing but good things to say.

“He’s really getting caught up, he’s working hard at practice and in meetings,” Roman said. “It’s good to have him aboard. We’ll just keep working, and we’ll see where that leads moving forward. I don’t think there’s any real timeline right now, but I do think that if Dez keeps progressing, he will definitely become a factor in what we do.”

Baltimore’s passing game has been anemic this season, so it wouldn’t hurt to target Bryant on Sunday if the opportunity presents itself.

Over the course of his career, Bryant has 531 receptions. He’ll try to add to that total tomorrow afternoon.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Titans game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.