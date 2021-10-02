Ravens Make Decision On Le’Veon Bell For Sunday

Earlier Saturday afternoon, NFL insider Mike Garafolo hinted that the Baltimore Ravens would be making a decision on running back Le’Veon Bell in the near future.

“The Baltimore Ravens have been trying to shuffle this backfield since losing J.K. Dobbings and Gus Edwards in the preseason. I believe there is a shot that Le’Veon Bell could make his debut based on what I am hearing,” said Garafolo. “He could be elevated from the practice squad.”

Well, just a few hours after Garafolo’s report, it became true. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens activated Bell, defensive back Kevon Seymour and offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.

Here’s the news from Schefter.

Ravens activated RB Le’Veon Bell, DB Kevon Seymour and OT Andre Smith from their practice squad. They also placed DE Derek Wolfe on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2021

Bell could have a significant impact on the Ravens rushing attack when he finally gets the chance.

The Ravens lost both running backs J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending injuries during the preseason. Baltimore also lost change-of-pace back Justice Hill to a season-ending injury as well.

Following those injuries, the Ravens turned to untested running back Ty’Son Williams. The team also added veteran running backs Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray.

Baltimore faces off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. What can Le’Veon do in his first game action?