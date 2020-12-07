Ravens Make Official Decision On Lamar Jackson For Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens made it official moments ago. They’ll have starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back in the lineup tomorrow evening.

Baltimore activated Jackson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list moments ago. He will return to QB1 status after missing last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers following a positive test.

Robert Griffin III started in place of Jackson last Wednesday, before injuring his hamstring and giving way to third-stringer Trace McSorley. Griffin was placed on injured reserve two days after the game.

McSorley will now serve as the backup to Jackson for at least the next three weeks.

The Ravens will host the Dallas Cowboys tomorrow night at 8:05 p.m. ET. FOX, NFL Network and Amazon will broadcast the action.

Ravens-Cowboys was originally scheduled for Sunday, but had to be pushed back two days as a result of the Ravens playing last Wednesday.

Even though Lamar Jackson hasn’t duplicated his lofty 2019 performance this season, his return will benefit Baltimore during the stretch run.