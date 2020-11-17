Ravens TE Nick Boyle Shares Message After Gruesome Injury

The Baltimore Ravens lost tight end Nick Boyle for the season on Sunday after the 27-year-old suffered a devastating knee injury. He was carted off the field and showed an immense amount of toughness throughout the process.

Baltimore also lost Sunday’s game to the New England Patriots, 23-17. Lamar Jackson and company looked flustered in the driving rainstorm and the team fell to 6-3. With high hopes for 2020, losing to Belichick’s Patriots looks like a major set-back. Now they’ll have to rebound without one of their key pass-catchers.

Although Boyle won’t be able to re-join the Ravens this season, he issued a very thankful message to Baltimore fans early on Tuesday. Take a look:

“Really blessed and thankful to have such a great support system and all of #RavensFlock sending their love. Means so much to me and I really appreciate it. To be continued…” Boyle tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Losing Boyle will definitely be a blow to the Ravens. The 27-year-old is considered to be one of the league’s best blocking tight ends, but he’s also developed into a capable pass catcher. In 2020, he racked up 14 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens drafted Boyle in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Coming from Delaware, he took a few years to develop but became a crucial piece of Baltimore’s offense by 2017. Over his six years in the league, he’s caught 120 passes for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns.

Without Boyle, the Ravens will look to bounce back against the Titans at home in Baltimore.