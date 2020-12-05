Ravens OC Comments On Lamar Jackson’s Absence

It’s been a while since Lamar Jackson has taken part in any of the Ravens’ team activities, in person that is.

Jackson has been on the NFL’s COVID/reserve list since Nov. 27. He missed Baltimore’s contest against the Steelers this past Wednesday as a result. The Ravens hope their dual-threat superstar quarterback can return this coming Tuesday to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

In the meantime, Jackson is doing everything he can to remain engaged in the Ravens’ activities, thanks to technology. Jackson has reportedly been fully engaged in Baltimore’s virtual meetings, watching film as often as possible.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman inspired some confidence that Jackson will be ready for his return – whenever that may be.

“He’s really lock step each and every step through,” Roman said. “The only thing he can’t do is actually be at the facility and take part in (practices).”

Greg Roman said that Lamar Jackson is fully engaged in the virtual meetings. He's been watching films, reviewing practice tape. "He's really lock step each and every step through. The only thing he can't do is actually be at the facility and take part in (practices)." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 5, 2020

It’s been a couple of frustrating weeks for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. but it looks like he’s still bought into the process. He’ll need to be if the Ravens want to make the playoffs.

Baltimore fell to 6-5 after its loss to the Steelers this past Wednesday. The Ravens now find themselves third in the AFC North, behind both the 11-0 Steelers and 8-3 Browns. Baltimore can’t afford to lose many more games.

Luckily for the Ravens, their upcoming schedule is favorable, especially if Jackson is able to return by next week.