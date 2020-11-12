Ravens OC Responds To Lamar Jackson’s Troubling Comment

Ravens superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson had some troubling comments concerning Baltimore’s offense this week.

Jackson’s stats have taken a bit of a hit this season. The Ravens quarterback threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for 1,206 yards and an additional seven scores in the 2019 campaign. This year, he’s managed just 12 touchdowns through the air and three on the ground through eight games.

The Baltimore Ravens are still 6-2 nonetheless, but find themselves two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. So what explains the Ravens’ declining offense? Jackson revealed this week he believes defenses can guess Baltimore’s plays on a pretty regular basis.

Baltimore’s quarterback told Rich Eisen that defenses “are calling out our plays, stuff like that. They know what we’re doing.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman heard about Jackson’s comments this week. It’s nothing new for Roman as opposing defenses guessing the offense’s plays has become pretty standard in the NFL.

Greg Roman asked about Lamar Jackson's comments that opposing defenses have been calling out the #Ravens plays. "He definitely gives me feedback when people are calling things out…" Adds this is nothing new, recalling the Ed Reed/Ray Lewis defenses. #Ravens @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 12, 2020

"We're very aware of our tendencies…and as far as them guessing, they're going to be right sometimes, they're going to be wrong sometimes." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 12, 2020

Opposing defenses tend to get used to offensive and player tendencies in just several years. That appears to be happening to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s clearly not hurting the Ravens all that much this season, though. Baltimore is on its way to earning a playoff berth, and is still in contention for the AFC North, trailing the Steelers by just two games.

Luckily, Jackson’s ability to improvise should help the offense remain dangerous even if opposing defenses are able to guess the Ravens’ play calls. That improvisation will be on full display this weekend when the Ravens take on the New England Patriots.