Ravens OC Says There Will Be 1 Big Change For Lamar Jackson This Year

After winning the NFL MVP award in 2019, the 2020 season was a comparatively down year for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. But one of his coaches had a plan for getting him back on track in 2021.

Speaking to the media this week, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was asked if Jackson will start taking more snaps from under center. Roman confirmed that a big part of their training will be to make him more comfortable taking snaps that way.

“That is definitely going to be a part of what we do this year — the percentage of which I cannot state at this point,” Roman said, via ESPN. “I don’t know the extent of it. But we are working on it and evaluating it every day.”

2020 saw Jackson throw for 2,757 yards and 26 touchdowns with a career-high nine interceptions. The Ravens finished 11-5 and made the playoffs as a Wildcard team.

But after Jackson got his first-ever playoff win against the Tennessee Titans, they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

One of Jackson’s greatest assets for the Ravens is his running ability, which he demonstrated again with over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. But he needs to be able to throw the football just a little bit better to get over the hump and into the AFC Championship Game.

Will take more snaps under center be the boost Lamar Jackson needs to take another big leap in 2021?