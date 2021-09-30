Ravens OC Shares Injury Update For Lamar Jackson

“I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Roman said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “But we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he’s going to be in good shape. We’ll wait and see.”

The Ravens will need Lamar Jackson at his best this Sunday against an undefeated Denver Broncos team. His health will be a major storyline heading into the weekend.

Jackson’s solid play through the first three weeks of the season has overshadowed Baltimore’s lengthy injury list. The Ravens don’t even have their top two running backs – J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards – who are both out for the year with injuries.

As long as Jackson stays healthy, the Ravens are dangerous. This week, it doesn’t sound like his health is a guarantee. We should receive new information surrounding Jackson’s back injury ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Ravens take on the Broncos this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.