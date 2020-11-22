The Ravens Are Reportedly Benching 1 Starter On Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly making a notable change on offense heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore is coming off a disappointing Sunday night loss to the New England Patriots. The Ravens are reportedly making a change on offense before kickoff against Tennessee.

According to NFL.com, the Ravens are benching offensive lineman Matt Skura. Baltimore’s starting center is reportedly being replaced by Patrick Mekari, per NFL.com.

Here are the details, from NFL.com:

Sources say that Matt Skura is headed to the bench, while Patrick Mekari will take over as the starter in a big game against the Tennessee Titans. Skura, who recovered from a serious knee injury last season that may still be affecting him, does have a chance to return to the lineup later in the season after he clears his head. In addition, Baltimore may look to have quarterback Lamar Jackson in the shotgun at a lower frequency than before to make sure their offense can properly function. With two losses in their last three games, they’ll tinker with their formula.

Baltimore had snap issues in Sunday night’s loss to New England.

The Ravens haven’t been as dominant on offense as they were in 2019. Perhaps Baltimore thinks the offensive line is partly to blame for that.

Baltimore is set to take on Tennessee this afternoon. The Titans knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs last season.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.