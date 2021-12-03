Baltimore Ravens Release Former First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are making at least one change to their roster before this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday afternoon, the team officially waived offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, started his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the 21st pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

After spending four years with the Bengals, Ogbuehi signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, a change of scenery didn’t revitalize his career.

Despite a disappointing stint with the Seahawks, Ogbuehi received another opportunity. He was signed to the Ravens’ practice squad this October. A little over a week after he joined the practice squad, he was elevated to the active roster.

Now that he has been placed on waivers, Ogbuehi will have to wait to see if he gets claimed by another NFL team.

Ogbuehi was an All-SEC performer at the collegiate level. However, that success hasn’t translated over to the pros.

At 29 years old, Ogbuehi still has time to potentially turn his career around. But first, he has to receiver another opportunity.