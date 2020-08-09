Ravens On Verge Of Signing Veteran NFL Running Back

The No. 1 rushing attack in NFL is primed to add yet another running back to a crowded backfield.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are expected to sign free agent running back Kenjon Barner. Pending a physical, it appears the deal is pretty much done.

However, it doesn’t look like Barner will challenge the likes of Mark Ingram or rookie JK Dobbins for snaps. Rapoport noted that his biggest contributions may be in the return game.

As a team, the Ravens averaged only 18.3 yards per kick return and 8.2 yards per punt return. By contrast, their opponents averaged 21.5 yards per kick return and 9.5 yards per punt return.

Barner would definitely be an asset on special teams. Last year he averaged 23.9 yards per kick return as the primary returner for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a 14-2 regular season that abruptly ended in the AFC Divisional Round. But with he additions they’ve made this offseason, they seem primed for another campaign with double-digit wins.

Colin Cowherd already thinks that the Ravens will go 16-0 en route to the Super Bowl. It certainly doesn’t hurt that they play have games against cellar-dwellers like Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants.

The Ravens certainly aren’t hurting his case by continuing to plug up holes wherever they appear.

Will the addition of Kenjon Barner give the Ravens that boost they need on special teams?