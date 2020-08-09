The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ravens On Verge Of Signing Veteran NFL Running Back

A closeup of two Baltimore Ravens football helmets.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The No. 1 rushing attack in NFL is primed to add yet another running back to a crowded backfield.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are expected to sign free agent running back Kenjon Barner. Pending a physical, it appears the deal is pretty much done.

However, it doesn’t look like Barner will challenge the likes of Mark Ingram or rookie JK Dobbins for snaps. Rapoport noted that his biggest contributions may be in the return game.

As a team, the Ravens averaged only 18.3 yards per kick return and 8.2 yards per punt return. By contrast, their opponents averaged 21.5 yards per kick return and 9.5 yards per punt return.

Barner would definitely be an asset on special teams. Last year he averaged 23.9 yards per kick return as the primary returner for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a 14-2 regular season that abruptly ended in the AFC Divisional Round. But with he additions they’ve made this offseason, they seem primed for another campaign with double-digit wins.

Colin Cowherd already thinks that the Ravens will go 16-0 en route to the Super Bowl. It certainly doesn’t hurt that they play have games against cellar-dwellers like Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Washington, Cleveland and the New York Giants.

The Ravens certainly aren’t hurting his case by continuing to plug up holes wherever they appear.

Will the addition of Kenjon Barner give the Ravens that boost they need on special teams?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.