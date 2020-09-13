Ravens Owner Reacts To Players Kneeling For The National Anthem

Many of the Baltimore Ravens’ players chose to kneel for the national anthem before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN, said it looked like a “majority” of players knelt for the national anthem, including Lamar Jackson.

“A majority of the Ravens were kneeling during the national anthem, including QB Lamar Jackson. Gus Edwards, Willie Snead and Miles Boykin stood with arms interlocked. Others, including many of the offensive linemen, sat on the bench,” he reported.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement shortly following the demonstration. He said that he is in full support of his players’ rights to choose how they handle the anthem.

“We respect and support our players’ right to protest peacefully,” Bisciotti said in a statement. “This was a demonstration for justice and equality for all Americans. These are core values we can all support.

“This was not a protest against our country, the military or the flag. Our players remain dedicated to uplifting their communities and making America better. They have proven this through substantive action. They are committed to using their platform to drive positive change, and we support their efforts.”

Statement from Baltimore Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti. pic.twitter.com/XjtwD6dL1d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2020

Baltimore is leading Cleveland, 24-6, at halftime of this afternoon’s game.