Ravens Player Becomes First To Wear Joe Flacco’s No. 5

Joe Flacco wore No. 5 throughout his 11-year career with the Baltimore Ravens. Even after he was traded in 2019, that number remained vacated for a few seasons.

Now that position groups have a wider selection of jersey numbers for the 2021 season, the Ravens will have a player wear No. 5 for the first time since Flacco was trade to the Denver Broncos.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown announced on Wednesday that he is switching from No. 15 to No. 5 for the 2021 season.

There are plenty of Baltimore fans who aren’t thrilled with Brown’s decision. One fan tweeted that another player wearing No. 5 on the Ravens is “disrespectful to Flacco.”

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is switching his jersey number to No. 5. He is the first Ravens player to wear that number since Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco was traded after the 2018 season. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 19, 2021

It’s understandable that Ravens fans are upset that Brown is taking Flacco’s old number.

Regardless of how his tenure with the franchise finished, Flacco played such a key role in the team’s Super Bowl run in 2012 that he’ll always remain a fan favorite.

During the 2012 postseason, Flacco completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He completed a miraculous touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones in the AFC Divisional Round to send the game into overtime.

Brown is a great player in his own right, but No. 5 will most likely hold a special place in Ravens fans’ hearts for a long time.

Last season, Brown had 58 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns. He’ll try to take his game to another level this fall.