Ravens Player Jokes What He’ll Miss Most About Mark Ingram

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens made the decision to release veteran running back Mark Ingram – who confirmed the news with a post on social media.

“I love all the real ones in flock nation that supported me unconditionally and showed love to the boy these last 2 years,” Ingram wrote. ” I’m looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead.”

Ingram became a fan-favorite in Baltimore despite just playing for the Ravens for just two seasons. His teammates love him, but they might like his wife’s cooking just a little bit more.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ravens safety DeShon Elliott revealed what he’s going to miss most about the team moving on from Ingram.

“I’m gonna miss Mark Ingram…but I think his wife’s baking skills is what all of us are gonna miss the most,” Elliott said.

Ingram established himself as a leader in the Ravens locker room. He had a strong 2019 season, helping the team to a 14-2 record and a playoff appearance.

The veteran running back saw his playing time diminish as the 2020 season went on, though. Ingram finished the 2020 regular season with 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries in 11 games.

Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins took over during the second half of the season. He and Gus Edwards provided a dominant duo for the Ravens en route to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.