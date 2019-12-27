When the Baltimore Ravens took the practice field Friday morning, there were a few notable absences. Running back Mark Ingram, wide receiver Marquise Brown and safety Earl Thomas were all absent from practice as they deal with injuries.

However, it was a non-injured player that made headlines today.

According to Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor left practice after an “animated exchange” with head coach John Harbaugh.

“We weren’t close enough to see/hear what the Harbaugh-Onwuasor exchange was about. Did hear Harbaugh tell Onwuasor not to walk away from him,” Zrebiec reported following the exchange.

Zrebiec said it’s been a disappointing year for Onwuasor, who entered the season on an expiring contract. He eventually lost his hold on the starting middle linebacker role with new additions to the roster.

Harbaugh classified the exchange with Onwuasor as an “internal matter” and wouldn’t go further on the subject.

The incident comes as the Ravens are gearing up for their final game of the regular season. Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III will lead the team against division-rival Pittsburgh as Lamar Jackson sits out to stay healthy for the playoffs.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh are slated for a 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.