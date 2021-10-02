Ravens Long Snapper Reveals Justin Tucker’s Goal

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had the NFL world buzzing last Sunday when he made a 66-yard field goal for the win against the Detroit Lions.

Tucker’s game-winning field goal in Week 3 actually broke the record for longest field goal in NFL history. It’ll be tough for any kicker to top Tucker’s record, but apparently he’ll try to one-up himself this Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Ravens long snapper Nick Moore recently said that Tucker is looking forward to kicking through the thin air in Denver this weekend.

“I know Justin. He’s been looking forward to this game since they put it on the calendar,” Moore said on ‘The Lounge’ podcast this week, via Ravens.com. “He’s just excited. Everybody knows the ball goes farther in Colorado. … As a player, especially as a kicker, you think, ‘How is it possible to break a 64-yard record?’ Mile High Stadium is the place to break it. That’s the ideal spot.”

It’ll be tough to top a 66-yard field goal, but that’s what Tucker will try to do on Sunday.

“We’re going to try to break it. If we get a chance, we’re going to try,” Moore continued. “Might as well. The guy’s range is indefinite right now.”

Last week, Matt Prater attempted a 68-yard field goal for the Arizona Cardinals. His attempt was short of the crossbar.

If Tucker manages to make a field goal from that same distance this Sunday, the NFL record for longest field goal may never be broken again.

Do you think Justin Tucker makes history for a second straight Sunday?