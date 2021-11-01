The Spun

Ravens Player Struck By Stray Bullet On Sunday Night

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NFL players suffer freak injuries all the time, but usually on a football or practice field. The one that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison suffered over the weekend is completely different, though.

The Ravens had a bye this week and Harrison returned home to Ohio for a gathering in Cleveland. But while he was there, Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in his left calf.

Per a statement from the Baltimore Ravens, the injury is not life-threatening. He was treated at a local hospital and will return to Baltimore on Monday.

“On Sunday night while attending a gathering in Cleveland, Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf,” the team said. “Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today.”

Malik Harrison has seen a significantly increased role with the Baltimore Ravens this year. He’s already received a large percentage of snaps than he did as a rookie in 2020.

In seven games, Harrison has five starts, 22 tackles and two tackles for loss. He has played 40-percent of Baltimore’s defensive snaps and 75-percent of their special teams snaps.

Suffice it to say, he’s a valuable contributor to the Ravens and they may miss him if his bullet wound needs time to heal.

We wish Harrison a full recovery from the bullet wound he sustained.

