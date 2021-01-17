Ravens Players Explain Justin Tucker’s Bad Kicking Game

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been one of the NFL’s best for nearly a decade. But his performance against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round left something to be desired as he missed two of his field goal attempts.

After the game, Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. defended the Ravens’ Pro Bowl kicker. He pointed out that the winds in Buffalo were “crazy” and said he’s the best to ever play the position.

“The wind was crazy,” Brown said, via ProFootballTalk. “Tuck’s the greatest kicker to ever play this game. I’ve got a lot of respect for him. His job isn’t easy. He’s done everything he’s needed to do over the last nine or 10 years, however long he’s been playing. He’s the best in the league at it.”

In fairness to Tucker, he wasn’t the only one with kicking duties with a rough outing. Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass missed two of his three field goals too.

The difference is, Tyler Bass is a rookie who converted 82.4-percent of his field goals. Tucker, by contrast, has not dipped below 89-percent in the past five years.

Justin Tucker missed ANOTHER field goal 😳 (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/pnM3mAnzGS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2021

The NFL playoffs this year proved to be a major struggle for Justin Tucker. He had missed only one field goal in eight previous playoff games. Between their win over the Tennessee Titans and loss to the Buffalo Bills, however, he missed three of them.

That isn’t to say that the Ravens’ struggles against Buffalo are totally on him. Their offense couldn’t get the ball in the endzone at all.

But that loss is definitely going to sting Tucker, the Ravens and their fans for a long time.