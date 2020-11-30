Ravens Players Had 2 Main Points In Players-Only Meeting

The Baltimore Ravens held a players-only meeting tonight as the organization continues to deal with a major COVID-19 outbreak.

Currently, the Ravens have 19 players on the COVID/reserve list. The team had to cancel practice today, and tomorrow night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back to Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time the game has been moved back. It was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving before being moved to Sunday, then Tuesday and now Wednesday.

The main topic of tonight’s players-only meeting in Baltimore was the team’s current situation and the upcoming game against Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ravens players still want to play their rival.

However, they don’t want to compromise their health just to get the game in.

From the #Ravens players-only meeting, two main points:

— They want to play.

— Health and safety has to come first. Once source in the meeting asked, “Can’t we have at least two days of negative tests after this outbreak before we are expected to get back on the field?" — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

Today’s round of testing produced one more positive result for the Ravens, but ESPN reported that it was a player who is on IR and has not been in close contact with anyone else on the roster.

We’ll see what tomorrow brings in terms of testing, and if the NFL will actually be able to play this game two days from now.