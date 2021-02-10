Ravens Pro Bowler Reportedly “Wants To Be Traded”

Not too long ago, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown made it clear he wanted to be paid top dollar.

Brown, who started the 2020 season at right tackle, suggested he wants to be paid like a left tackle. Baltimore has star left tackle Ronnie Stanley – who the team just signed to a massive contract extension.

Would the Ravens want to pay both Stanley and Brown? Well, that decision may be taking care of itself. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Brown wants to be traded.

“Ravens OT Orlando Brown wants to be traded,” Rapoport reported. “After tweeting his desire to only play left tackle – he filled in there for Ronnie Stanley and shined this season – Brown will only play for a team that will play him at his preferred spot. Baltimore would need a major haul.”

Sources: #Ravens OT Orlando Brown wants to be traded. After tweeting his desire to only play left tackle – he filled in there for Ronnie Stanley and shined this season – Brown will only play for a team that will play him at his preferred spot. Baltimore would need a major haul. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Brown, 24, has been one of the most dominant offensive lineman in the league over the past two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in both 2019 and 2020 after strong seasons.

Baltimore selected Brown in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft – a draft that saw him slip following an awful NFL Combine. Well, Brown more than made up for that terrible Combine performance and now has the chance to be one of the highest-paid players at his position.

His new team would need to be willing to part with draft capital and give Brown a new deal.

Plenty of teams in the league are in need of talented offensive linemen.