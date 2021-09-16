Ravens Promoted 2 Other Players From Practice Squad

When it comes to early season roster shuffling, the Baltimore Ravens have certainly done a ton of it in the last couple of weeks.

An inexplicable rash of injuries have caused the Ravens to make a lot of personnel changes. Most recently, they promoted veteran running back Devonta Freeman from the practice squad today.

Yesterday, the team did the same with safety Anthony Levine Sr. and defensive lineman Justin Ellis. Both players had previously been activated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With offensive lineman Tyre Phillips heading to injured reserve and running back Trenton Cannon released, the Ravens had room to sign Levine and Ellis to the 53-man roster full-time.

Baltimore also added offensive tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Keyvon Seymour to the practice squad.

Levine and Ellis each registered a tackle on Monday night’s loss. Ellis is expected to provide depth on the defensive line while Levine will be a major special teams contributor and potential role player in the secondary.

Baltimore will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.