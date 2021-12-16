The Spun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Facing ‘Uphill Battle’ To Play Sunday

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is stunned by an interception against the Titans.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field this past Sunday due to an ankle injury. It’s not considered a serious injury, but it could keep him from playing this weekend against the Packers.

Jackson didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Ravens because of his ankle sprain. That wasn’t really a surprise considering he needs to rest.

Unfortunately, Jackson’s status in practice didn’t improve on Thursday. For the second day in a row, he was unable to participate in any capacity.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo had some additional information to share on Jackson. He said the Ravens were hopeful the former MVP would be able to get some work in this Thursday.

Today was the day the Ravens had hoped to have Lamar Jackson on the field doing work,” Garafolo said. “It’s now looking like an uphill battle for him to play vs. the Packers.”

Earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sounded optimistic that Jackson would be able to play in Week 15.

“The plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “So, we’ll see where it goes this week. If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [Huntley] will be the quarterback. That’s where we’re at.”

If Jackson doesn’t participate in Friday’s practice, he’ll most likely miss the Packers game.

The Ravens will release Jackson’s status for Week 15 on Friday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.