Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Has 1 Main Goal Right Now

A closeup of Lamar Jackson during a Baltimore Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson spoke to reporters about his goal for the 2020 season.

Jackson took over as the Ravens starting quarterback halfway through the 2018 season. He led the team to a playoff appearance where the former Louisville star struggled.

In his first full season as a starter last year, Jackson dominated the league en route to winning the league’s MVP award. Baltimore finished the 2019 season with a 14-2 record, but flamed out once again in the playoffs.

The Ravens star quarterbacks said he’s just focused on winning a playoff game at this point. After an 0-2 start in his playoff career, Jackson wants to get his first playoff win.

“I got to win a playoff game before anything because I’m tired of that already,” Jackson said. “Once I’m tired of something, I got to make it happen. That’s my goal right now.”

Jackson also announced he will be on the cover of this year’s Madden game.

Immediately after he made the announcement, Ravens fans hoped their quarterback could avoid the “Madden curse.” Each and every year, the athlete who graces the cover of the game seems to suffer some sort of injury or decline in play.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes graced the cover last year and won a Super Bowl in the process. However, he suffered a dislocated kneecap in the middle of the year.

Hopefully Jackson stays healthy!

