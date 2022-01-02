Justin Tucker Was Reportedly Furious During Pregame Warmups

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker might be the best ever at his position, but that doesn’t mean he’s always happy with his own performance.

Apparently, whatever Tucker was aiming to do during his warmup today, he failed to accomplish it. According to reporters on the scene at M&T Bank Stadium, Tucker was “visibly upset” with his pregame kicks.

The five-time Pro Bowler reportedly slammed his helmet on the ground at one point.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker just threw down his helmet after pre-game warmups. He was visibly upset at some of his kicks. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 2, 2022

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, apparently not pleased with his warmup, just spiked his helmet on the ground. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 2, 2022

For what it’s worth, the weather in Charm City is supposed to be pleasant this afternoon. We’ll see if Tucker’s frustrations carry over into the actual game.

He’s already kicked two game-winning field goals this season, and Baltimore might need him in a big spot today as well.

After starting 8-3, the Ravens have lost four straight. Their playoff lives are hanging by a thread heading into today’s game.

A win over the Rams would keep Baltimore’s postseason dreams alive. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.