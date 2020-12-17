Former NFL Running Back Dies Of Heart Attack At 28

A former NFL running back died of a heart attack at 28 years old on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former running back for the Baltimore Ravens, died in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia on Wednesday.

The former Ravens running back was transported to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he was pronounced dead.

Taliaferro reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to multiple reports. ESPN.com had some details on his tragic passing:

Taliaferro played his college football at Coastal Carolina. He was a fourth-round draft pick in 2014.

The former Ravens running back played in Baltimore from 2014-16. He totaled 339 career rushing yards and five touchdowns, adding 16 receptions for 153 yards.

Taliaferro was waived by the Ravens during final roster cuts before the start of the 2017 season. He played briefly for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL in 2018.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.