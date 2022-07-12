Ravens React To Death Of Longtime College, NFL Coach

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have paid tribute to former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller, who passed away on Monday at the age of 81.

Moeller's coaching career spanned from 1965-2003. He first coached at Michigan as an assistant from 1969-76 before a three-year stint as head coach at Illinois.

Moeller then returned to Ann Arbor to serve on Bo Schembechler's staff from 1980-89 before taking over as head coach from 1990-94. During his second stint with the Wolverines, he coached Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh's brother John, the Ravens' longtime head coach, released a statement this morning honoring Moeller's memory.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Moeller family upon the passing of one of the all-time great coaches, Gary Moeller," Harbaugh wrote. "We grew up with the Moeller family and shared many great times in the Michigan football family. R.I.P. Coach."

Moeller posted a career record of 50-37-6 as a college head coach, including a 44-13-3 mark at Michigan. He also went 4-3 as the interim head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2000.

Moeller closed out his coaching tenure with the Chicago Bears in 2003.