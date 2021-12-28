Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers.

According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from their practice squad on Tuesday.

A rookie out of Monmouth, Bahar signed with Baltimore this past week to backup Josh Johnson. He began on the practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster in time for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bahar previously spent time with the Ravens during training camp this summer.

We have placed OLB Tyus Bowser and DB Ar’Darius Washington on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. CB Chris Westry was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. QB Kenji Bahar was released from the practice squad. https://t.co/1UznqgT528 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 28, 2021

Bahar’s release could be an indication of a few things. At the very least, it means that a quarterback move is probably in the works for the Ravens.

Baltimore is hoping to get Lamar Jackson back in time for a Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams. The former MVP and usual Ravens starter has missed the team’s last two games with an ankle injury.

The other reason for Bahar’s release could be that Baltimore has its eyes on a different reserve quarterback to bring aboard.

QB Kenji Bahar’s release from the practice squad could be a sign that the Ravens intend to sign another reserve. It could also be a sign that Lamar Jackson’s trending in the right direction. He shared video earlier today seemingly from the locker room. (via IG/new_era8) pic.twitter.com/CDHjdCCqXJ — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 28, 2021

Whatever the case may be, the Ravens quarterback situations remains fluid as of Tuesday. Jackson’s status for the weekend remains unknown and backup Tyler Huntley hasn’t returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus on Saturday.

That leaves Johnson as the only quarterback that could suit up for the Ravens and play tomorrow.

Thankfully for Baltimore, the organization has a few more days to figure things out before taking on the Rams in a matchup with significant playoff implications.

[Jonas Shaffer]