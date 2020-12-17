Ravens Release Statement On Death Of Former Running Back

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro passed away this week at the age of 28. According to WBFF-TV FOX 45, the Virginia native suffered a heart attack.

Taliaferro was selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He showed a ton of potential in his final season at Coastal Carolina, rushing for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The news of his death is heartbreaking for anyone who has ever met him. Shortly after the news broke, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a heartfelt statement on the loss of Taliaferro.

“We are deeply saddened to learn the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro,” Harbaugh said. “Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man – someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo’s family. May he rest in peace.”

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro. pic.twitter.com/BgwRatBzYR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2020

Taliaferro spent three seasons in Baltimore before making his way over to the CFL. In his brief time with the Ravens, he had 339 rushing yards, 153 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.

We’ll find out this weekend if the Ravens have any plans to honor Taliaferro before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Our thoughts are with the Taliaferro family during this time.