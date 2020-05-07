Ravens Release Statement On Earl Thomas-Wife Story

Earl Thomas has been in the headlines since Wednesday night for all the wrong reasons. The All-Pro safety was reportedly involved in a scary altercation with his wife this offseason.

TMZ Sports shared details on what allegedly transpired between Thomas and his wife. He was allegedly caught cheating by his wife, who then reportedly confronted him at an Airbnb and used a pistol to scare him.

Nina Thomas was arrested for her actions regarding this matter, but Earl was not. As for his status with the Baltimore Ravens, the team finally commented on this story.

On Thursday, the Ravens released a statement on this situation, saying “We became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning.”

Before details about this story emerged, Thomas shared his thoughts on social media.

“I just wanted to get ahead of it. It’s really not anybody’s business,” Thomas said on Instagram. “It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers.”

It’s unknown at this time if Thomas will face any discipline from the NFL for his role in this matter. However, it doesn’t sound like that will be the case at the moment.

This situation is still fluid, so we’ll see if any other details emerge in the coming days.