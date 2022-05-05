Ravens Reportedly Considering Wide Receiver Addition

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 25: A pair of Baltimore Ravens helmets sit on the sidelines during the Ravens game against the Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium on August 25, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

While their overall roster is pretty strong, the Baltimore Ravens have a sizable hole at wide receiver following the trade of Marquise Brown.

Baltimore did not draft any receivers last week, leaving 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman and a pair of 2020 selections, Devin Duvernay and James Proche, as the top returning options at the position.

The Ravens could use depth on the perimeter, and NFL insider Josina Anderson says they are looking for some. Anderson tweeted today that Baltimore is "doing its due diligence" on wide receivers.

"Wouldn't be surprised to see them snag a free agent--if the price is right--now that the draft is done and calls around the league have picked up since then," Anderson said.

The top remaining options at the wide receiver position include Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Cole Beasley, Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders and Will Fuller, among others.

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season, so that is a lot of production that the Ravens must replace, either with guys currently on their roster or still on the market.