Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver.

According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither.

Gaither, 25, played college football at San Jose State. He finished his career with 135 receptions for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2021, Gaither signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers. Later that year, he was placed on the reserve/retired list.

In 2022, Gaither came out of retirement to play for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

Gaither must now look elsewhere to find a home in the NFL.

The Ravens' receiving corps for the upcoming season will feature Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. James Proche II, Tylan Wallace and Demarcus Robinson could also make an impact in the passing game.