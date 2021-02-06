Ravens Reportedly Hire Former NFL QB, CFB Assistant Coach

The Ravens made a move on Saturday to lock up a well-respected assistant from the college level and bring him to the NFL. Tee Martin will officially leave Knoxville and head to Baltimore to join John Harbaugh’s staff as the wide receivers coach per Jeff Zrebiac of The Athletic.

The 42-year-old most recently spent two years with the Volunteers as the program’s assistant head coach. The role was even more significant for Martin after he played quarterback for Tennessee in the late 1990’s.

However, the SEC program was thrown into chaos last month. Tennessee dismissed head coach Jeremy Pruitt amidst alleged recruiting violations. Although Martin stayed on staff under interim head coach Kevin Steele, he remained unsure about staying with the Volunteers longer team.

He’s now made the decision to to leave his alma mater and will take his first coaching job in the NFL.

The 42-year-old, former pro quarterback has garnered quite the reputation since opting for the sidelines in 2006. After a few years at the high school level, Martin began his run at in college in 2009 with New Mexico and quickly got the attention of Power Five programs. He joined Kentucky as the wide receivers coach the next year, before eventually making a big move to USC.

While with the Trojans from 2012 to 2018, Martin helped develop a talented group of wide receivers, including Robert Woods, Marquise Lee and JuJu Smith-Schuster. As an assistant, he worked his way up the ranks and was promoted to be the program’s offensive coordinator in 2016.

With the turmoil at Tennesee, now seems like as good a time as ever for Martin to take another leap in his coaching career. The Ravens needed to replace the highly touted David Culley at the position, who left to take the Houston Texans head coaching job.

Martin got the call and will now hope to make a strong first impression in the NFL.