Ravens Reportedly Interviewing Another Offensive Coordinator Candidate

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

The Ravens' search for a new offensive coordinator is heating up.

On Friday, the Ravens requested an interview with Rams pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson. The team has also expressed interest in Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea.

Moments ago, Baltimore added another candidate to its list of candidates.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens have requested permission to speak with Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales for their job opening at offensive coordinator.

Canales has been on Seattle's coaching staff since 2010. After spending several seasons as the team's wide receivers coach, he became the team's quarterbacks coach.

The Ravens parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman following their playoff loss to the Bengals. He had one year remaining on his deal.

"After visiting with Coach [John] Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new challenges and opportunities," Roman said in a statement. "'ll truly miss Baltimore, but at the same time I am excited to attack my next opportunity with focus and passion."

It's imperative that Baltimore makes the right hire this offseason, especially since Lamar Jackson's contract situation is still unresolved.