Ravens Reportedly Investigating Incident Between Earl Thomas, Wife

On Wednesday night, Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas took to social media to get ahead of a story that was scheduled to come out from TMZ.

Just hours later, TMZ Sports shared details on what allegedly transpired between Thomas and his wife, Nina. According to the report, Nina caught Thomas cheating and then confronted him at a rental home.

She allegedly brandished a pistol and threatened Thomas. A Ravens spokesperson said Thursday that the team “became aware of the situation when we read and saw it on the reports late last night and early this morning.”

Beyond that, the Ravens didn’t offer much in terms of a comment on the situation. However, a new report from the Baltimore Sun suggests the team is looking into whether or not Thomas violated his contract.

From the report:

According to a team official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Ravens are looking into the incident to determine whether Earl Thomas’ conduct violated his contract, which runs through 2022.

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal, including $32 million guaranteed, with the Ravens last offseason.

He spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career in Seattle.

Thomas made his seventh Pro Bowl during the 2019 season.