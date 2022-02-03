Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Rob Ryan

Rob Ryan has had a hard time holding down a job over the past few years ever since he and his brother Rex were fired by the Buffalo Bills. Today the Baltimore Ravens made their decision on his future with the team.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Ravens are parting ways with Ryan after just one year. Ryan served as the Ravens’ inside linebackers coach in 2021. It’s the third time since 2016 that he’s been one-and-done as an assistant coach.

The Ravens recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Given that Ryan was brought on as one of Martindale’s top assistants, it makes sense that new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald wanted to bring in his own guys.

Prior to joining Baltimore, Ryan was Washington’s inside linebackers coach in 2019. He was also let go after one year.

Ryan’s NFL future now appears to be in doubt now that he’s been let go for a second time in three seasons.

Ravens will be moving on from LB coach Rob Ryan I'm told — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 3, 2022

Between 2000 and 2016, there wasn’t a single year where Rob Ryan wasn’t employed in the NFL. He served as Bill Belichick’s linebackers coach from 2000 to 2003 before getting his first job as a defensive coordinator with the Oakland Raiders in 2004.

In his 12 years as a defensive coordinator, he had two top five defenses and four top 10 passing defenses. Unfortunately, he’s also had a handful of terrible defenses during his stints with the New Orleans Saints.

Rob briefly united with his brother Rex in 2016, but they were both fired before the season ended. He was out of work for two seasons before joining Washington in 2019.

Will Rob Ryan continue coaching in the NFL?