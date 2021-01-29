Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On TE Nick Boyle

Nick Boyle’s season was cut short due to a major knee injury. However, the Baltimore Ravens’ latest decision shows just how much confidence they have in his recovery.

On Friday afternoon, the Ravens announced a two-year extension for Boyle that’ll keep him under contract through the 2023 season.

Boyle is a key component of Baltimore’s offense due to contributions in the passing attack and run game. He finished the 2020 season with 14 receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. To be fair, he only played in nine games because of his injury.

Last season, Boyle had 31 receptions for 321 yards and two touchdowns. When healthy, the Delaware product forms a dynamic duo at tight end alongside Mark Andrews.

We have agreed to a two-year extension with @nickboyle86 through the 2023 season. Congrats, Nick❗️ pic.twitter.com/IXTzk2ecGQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 29, 2021

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, this two-year extension for Boyle is worth $13 million with $10.5 million of it being fully guaranteed upon signing.

The fact that Baltimore is willing to invest this type of money on Boyle means the coaching staff believes he’ll be at 100 percent for the 2021 season. In fact, John Harbaugh thinks Boyle should be back for the start of training camp.

Boyle isn’t the only playmaker for the Ravens who’s in line for a contract extension this offseason.

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Baltimore could explore an extension for Lamar Jackson this offseason if there’s a deal that makes sense for both parties.

