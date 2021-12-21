Ravens Reportedly Sign Veteran Defensive Back

The secondary has been just one of the Baltimore Ravens units that’s taken major losses during the 2021 season. With just three weeks to go, the AFC playoff contenders decided to add some insurance to the group.

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, the Ravens signed veteran cornerback Daryl Worley to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday afternoon. The 26-year-old has been a free agent since he was released by the Detroit Lions back in November.

A third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers back in 2016, Worley has bounced around the league over the last few seasons. He’s made stops with the Eagles, Raiders, Cowboys, Bills and Cardinals, in addition to the Panthers and the Lions.

Worley has made 69 appearances and 54 starts over the course of his six-year NFL career. He’s made 259 total tackles and intercepted five passes during that span.

Worley will begin on the Ravens practice squad, but could be needed on the active roster soon enough. Baltimore now has seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and already has very few defensive backs still available.

The Ravens felt the lack of a healthy secondary this past weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers shredded the team’s defense for 268 yards and three touchdowns and Baltimore lost a heartbreaker, 31-30.

Now at 8-6 with just four games to play, the Ravens find themselves battling for a playoff spot. After three consecutive losses, Baltimore has very little momentum headed into the most important part of the year.

Perhaps Worley will be able to make an impact as soon as this weekend, when the Ravens head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.