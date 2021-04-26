The Baltimore Ravens have two first-round picks to use in this week’s 2021 NFL Draft. We’re starting to get a clearer picture as to how they’ll use them.

The Ravens sent standout offensive tackle Orlando Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs last week in exchange for a number of picks, including Kansas City’s No. 31 overall pick. In doing so, Baltimore bolstered its draft assets.

The Ravens now have both the No. 27 and No. 31 overall picks. They will reportedly spend at least one of those picks on a standout receiver, according to draft expert and insider Todd McShay.

It’s no secret receiver has been a weak spot in the Baltimore offense. It’s an urgent need for Lamar Jackson the Ravens offense ahead of the 2021 season.

“I’d be very surprised if a WR isn’t one of those two picks,” McShay said, via Bleacher Report. “The other one could address the edge rush or offensive tackle.”

There’s a large number of elite receiver prospects in this year’s draft class, but most will be gone by the time the Ravens make their pick at No. 27.

So who will be available? Baltimore may be targeting wideouts like Rashod Bateman, Elijah Moore or even Rondale Moore. Regardless, the Ravens need another weapon for their offense, and spending a first-round pick on one could make all the difference.

Expect Baltimore to select a receiver this week, whether it be with the No. 27 or No. 31 overall pick.