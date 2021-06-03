Ravens Reveal Notable Change For Lamar Jackson This Season

Lamar Jackson could be even harder to catch this upcoming season due to a recent shift in the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive scheme.

Earlier this week, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman announced that Jackson will take more snaps under center this year. This is huge for Jackson because he spent the first few seasons of his NFL career mostly in the pistol formation.

Last season, the Ravens had Jackson under center for just 36 snaps. Roman didn’t say how much that number will go up, but he wasn’t afraid to discuss the team’s plans on offense.

“That is definitely going to be a part of what we do this year – the percentage of which I cannot state at this point,” Roman said, via ESPN. “I don’t know the extent of it. But we are working on it and evaluating it every day.”

Roman believes this will allow Jackson to add another layer to his game, which is important since he’s eligible for a contract extension.

“It’s something we will certainly use from time to time, some games more than others. I believe it’s a very important part in the development of a quarterback from a forward standpoint.”

Jackson finished the 2020 season with 2,757 passing yards, 1,005 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns. Believe it or not, that was considered a “down year” for the 24-year-old quarterback.

If Jackson can figure out how to operate the Ravens’ offense while under center, he could have another MVP-caliber season.