Ravens Rookie Could Make His NFL Debut On Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens could receive a major boost on the offensive side of the football this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens’ first-round pick Rashod Bateman has a “chance” to play this week. If he does, he’ll do so on a limited basis, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Bateman hasn’t played at all this season. He is dealing with a groin injury.

“He obviously hadn’t played football for a while,” Roman said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “Got the procedure done, and he’s looking good. He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude, everything’s been A-plus. I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play. I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis.”

