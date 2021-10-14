Ravens Rookie Could Make His NFL Debut On Sunday

The Spun

Baltimore Ravens helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens could receive a major boost on the offensive side of the football this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens’ first-round pick Rashod Bateman has a “chance” to play this week. If he does, he’ll do so on a limited basis, according to offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Bateman hasn’t played at all this season. He is dealing with a groin injury.

“He obviously hadn’t played football for a while,” Roman said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “Got the procedure done, and he’s looking good. He’s looking good. I think as he ramps in, he should do nothing but get better. His temperament, his attitude, everything’s been A-plus. I don’t think we’re going to throw him into the fire for every play. I think we’re going to build him into the plan on a week-to-week basis.”

The Baltimore Ravens are expecting big things out of Rashod Bateman.

Roman admitted as much on Thursday afternoon.

“Rashod’s going to have a long and fruitful career, and this is just the first step,” Roman continued. “So we will integrate him into the plan when the time is right.”

Even if Bateman will be limited, it would be a good sign if he takes the field at all this week.

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday afternoon.

