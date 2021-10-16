Notable Rookie Will Officially Make His Debut On Sunday

The Spun

Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick Rashod Bateman will make his NFL debut on Sunday after missing the first five games due to injury.

Bateman, the No. 27 overall pick back in April, suffered a groin injury during training camp and underwent surgery. The former Minnesota star has been practicing the last couple of weeks in anticipation of finally being activated.

This afternoon, the Ravens made it official, activating Bateman and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips from IR before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens will likely ease Bateman in as he gets acclimated to the NFL, but we would expect to see him get some reps tomorrow, particularly with Sammy Watkins out with a hamstring issue.

“Very pleased. He obviously did a really nice job. Our trainers and strength coaches did a nice job on the rehab. He’s done well,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said this week. “I think you probably expect him to play in this game with Sammy [Watkins] being out. We’ll see how he does.”

At Minnesota, Bateman was a first-team All-Big Ten performer and the conference’s wide receiver of the year in 2019. He followed that showing up with a third-team all-league selection last fall.

